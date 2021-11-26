Three teens rescued from capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay

VERMILION PARISH - Three teenagers were rescued from a capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay Friday morning.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old boy intended to use their 14 to 16-foot vessel for some early morning duck hunting.

They set out for Vermilion Bay around 5 a.m. and encountered rough waters. But as the teens tried to turn around and go back to shore, their motor stalled. The boys had no choice but to watch as their boat took on water.

Eventually, the vessel overturned.

Fortunately, one of the teens had his cellphone in a waterproof case and was able to call the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office for help.

The boys clung to the vessel until help arrived.

After the three were safely returned to shore, they were examined by emergency medical services personnel and released to their families.

LDWF is leading an investigation into the incident.