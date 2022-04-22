80°
Latest Weather Blog
Three Prairieville men arrested in narcotics bust
PRAIRIEVILLE - Three men were arrested following an months-long illegal narcotics investigation.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday it initiated an investigation into a home on Miller Road in Prairieville in February. The investigation continued into April and resulted in the arrests of 52-year-old David Bryant, 48-year-old Mason Hebert and 51-year-old Jody Melugin.
All three men were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges including possession of several different illegal narcotics—such as heroin and meth—and illegal possession of multiple unregistered firearms.
Trending News
The APSO said the investigation is still ongoing and further arrests may be pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigate 4-year-old's death
-
EBR continues drainage discussions through public meetings
-
City-Parish launches new dashboard and hotline for drainage project information
-
Police have not released new information after 5-year-old shot mother Thursday morning
-
City-parish will soon use helicopters for mosquito abatement