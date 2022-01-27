Latest Weather Blog
Three police officers wounded in Houston shootout
HOUSTON - Three police officers were struck by gunfire near downtown Houston Thursday afternoon.
The Houston Police Department said three officers were shot on McGowen Street near I-69 around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
KTRK reports officers were investigating a disturbance call when a chase ensued. The suspect reportedly crashed their vehicle and then opened fire on pursuing deputies.
Surveillance video obtained by the station showed officers exchanging gunfire with the suspect.
The department said the shooter fled the area in a white Mercedes.
All three officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston where they are said to be in stable condition.
3 HPD officers have been shot in the 2100 block of McGowen St.
The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area.
HPD commanders & PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital where officers are being taken.#hounews pic.twitter.com/I0e2dQD2kB— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022
This is a developing story.
