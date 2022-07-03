84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three people injured after boat catches fire in Livingston Parish

Sunday, July 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Several agencies in Livingston Parish including Livingston Parish Sheriff and the Fire Protection District #2 were called out to assist with a boat that had caught fire.

According to authorities, the boat was having trouble running before bursting into flames. Three people were injured and treated at a hospital for burns.

This is a developing story.

