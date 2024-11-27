77°
Three people hurt in shooting on Swan Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured in a shooting that happened along Swan Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. just outside of Southern University's campus. Sources told WBRZ that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles that stopped in front of Lofton Hair Care.
Emergency officials said two people were critically injured and one person suffered serious injuries.
Baton Rouge Police officers are at the scene. No more information was immediately available.
