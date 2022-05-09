73°
Latest Weather Blog
Three people hurt in possible drive-by along Topeka Street Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
According to witnesses at the scene on Topeka Street, the shooting was a drive-by.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
No more information is immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Irate bar customer slashes tires on a dozen vehicles after being tossed...
-
New 'Little Art Library' provides supplies to those in need
-
Some nursing home residents finally returning home after chaotic Ida evacuation; lawmakers...
-
Mother's Day for some women may be a reminder of fertility challenges
-
Southern baseball wins game 2 over Arkansas Pine Bluff 7-4