Three people hurt in possible drive-by along Topeka Street Saturday afternoon

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting at 4:15 p.m. Saturday. 

According to witnesses at the scene on Topeka Street, the shooting was a drive-by. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

No more information is immediately available. 

