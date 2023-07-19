97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three people ejected, one dead after Tuesday night crash in Livingston Parish

20 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, July 19 2023 Jul 19, 2023 July 19, 2023 4:41 PM July 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - State troopers say three people were ejected from their vehicle after it careened into a tree late Tuesday night, leaving one of the occupants dead. 

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on LA 441, just north of I-12. According to State Police, the victims were riding in a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle when the car went off-road at a curve and went into the tree line.

Upon hitting the tree, all three occupants were launched from the car.

One of them, 22-year-old James Ard, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

Investigators have not yet determined who was driving the car or what caused the crash.

