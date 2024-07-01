92°
Three people dead in apparent murder-suicide in Albany early Monday

ALBANY - Three people - a man, a woman, and a juvenile - were found dead Monday morning in what deputies said appeared to be a murder-suicide.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was called to West Bates Road shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies found the three bodies on the scene. 

Detectives are on scene Monday morning during the investigation. The identities of the victims were not immediately known.

"Let’s all pray for this family and for those on scene," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.

This is a developing story. 

