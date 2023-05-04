Latest Weather Blog
Three people arrested, tried to sneak cellphones and tobacco into Ascension Parish Jail
DONALDSONVILLE - One person was taken to jail and two inmates were re-booked on new charges after the trio tried to sneak contraband into the Ascension Parish Jail.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, inmates Laney Welch and Joshua Harris were working with 22-year-old Taja Thornton to get cell phones and tobacco products into the jail's medical facility where Welch was getting treatment.
Deputies blocked the items before they could get to the inmates.
Thorton was arrested for introducing contraband into a penal facility. Harris and Welch were booked on additional charges.
Welch was originally booked for possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, sexual battery, disturbing the peace and violating his parole. Harris has been arrested for possession of contraband in a penal institution four times.
