Three people arrested in two-state car chase with stolen vehicle

SLIDELL - A two-state car chase involving a stolen car from Baton Rouge ended with three arrests Thursday night.

Slidell Police arrested 21-year-old Mathias Newell, 18-year-old Bailey Weaver, and 30-year-old Brandon Duke after they led authorities on a chase from Mississippi to Slidell in a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonata.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office notified police just before 8:30 p.m. that they were in pursuit of the vehicle. Officers then headed off Newell, who was driving, as he exited I-10 at the Fremaux Avenue exit. Newell rammed two patrol units during the chase that ensued. He eventually surrendered with no issue.

Newell was charged with possession of stolen property, aggravated obstruction of a highway, two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, hit and run, no driver's license, and possession of a schedule 1 Narcotic.

Weaver and Bailey, his two passengers, are both facing charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a schedule 1 narcotic.

All three were booked into the Slidell City Jail and will later be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.