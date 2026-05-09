Three men arrested on weapons and drug charges following traffic stop in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN — Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three men on weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop led to a short foot pursuit.

According to the sheriff's office, following the initial traffic stop, two of the men fled on foot before deputies quickly located and detained them.

Donell Harris, 20, was charged with possession of a machine gun, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying og weapons with controlled dangerous substances and resisting an officer.

Ladarius Martin, 20, was charged with possession of a machine gun and Deon Lweis, 21, was charged with resisting an officer.