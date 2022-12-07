Three members of Southern University's Human Jukebox killed in crash overnight

(left to right) Dylan Young, Tyron Williams and Brody Moore

BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night, sources say.

Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to Texas for Christmas break. The crash happened in the area of Natchitoches and reportedly involved an 18-wheeler, according to officials.

Louisiana State Police said the three were stopped on the shoulder of I-49 trying to change a flat tire when a semi truck drifted off-road and struck their vehicle. The driver of the truck, 62-year-old Clyde Gay, was not hurt in the crash.

Police have not yet announced any charges in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

Southern University's president released the following statement Wednesday.

Dear Southern University Community,

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic deaths of three of our students who reportedly succumbed to injuries in a vehicular accident on Tuesday evening in Natchitoches Parish. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, classmates and other loved ones. All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences.

Southern University students, I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating. I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings. Know that the University Counseling Center is also here to assist you. You can visit the Center, email counselingcenter@subr.edu or call 225-771-2480 during normal University business hours. You can also call the Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline any time at 225-368-9602. For other resources, go to subr.edu/counselingcenter. Employees can also find community resources here.

While information is still being gathered during this difficult time, we fully respect the privacy of the families of our beloved students. We will share ways to remember them in the near future.

In-state rival Grambling University shared its condolences with the Southern community via social media.