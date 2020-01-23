Three LSU players heading to Hawaii for all-star game

Photo: LSU Football

BATON ROUGE - Three LSU football players are ready to hang up their cleats for this season just yet.

After completing a remarkable season ending with the 2020 National Championship, players Adrian Magee, Breiden Fehoko, and Badara Traore are set to play in the Hula Bowl this Sunday.

The historic bowl game was established in 1946 and became an all-star game in 1960, where only college football players from across the U.S. were invited to play. The last Hula Bowl was in 2008.

With the return of the bowl this year, the game will include NCAA college football players from all divisions and international players from Japan, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

The Hula Bowl will take place in Honolulu, Hawaii at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff will be at 9:30 p.m. local time.