Three LSU grads killed in Bahamas helicopter crash identified

UPDATE: Reports have identified the remaining victims as Brittney Searson and Kameron Cline, daughter of Chris Cline.

Both are 2019 LSU graduates, along with the previously identified Jillian Clark. All three were members of the university's Phi Mu sorority.

*****

NASSAU, Bahamas - Two LSU graduates were reportedly among seven people killed when a helicopter went down in the Bahamas Thursday.

The aircraft belonged Chris Cline, a billionaire coal mining entrepreneur from West Virginia. USA Today reports the helicopter crashed off Grand Cay Island on its way to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Sources say the group was trying to come home because one of the girls got sick but never made it back.

Royal Bahamas Police Force state the helicopter went missing after taking off from the Big Grand Cay. The helicopter was then found two miles off Grand Cay near islands that Cline owned.

Jaime Nixon is an aviation safety analyst for the Air Accident Investigation Department of the Bahamas . She said a specialized ship was coming from Florida with equipment to pull the helicopter from the water The Associated Press reports.

Of the bodies recovered, four females and three males. According to social media posts, Cline’s daughter and at least two LSU graduates may have died in the crash.

The Herald-Dispatch reports Cline was lost in the crash along with his daughter, David Jude, Delaney Wykle, two friends and an unidentified helicopter mechanic from Florida. It is not clear which of Cline’s two daughters was on the helicopter with him.

The Advocate/Nola.com has identified another one of the females killed as Jillian Clark, a Kenner native and 2019 LSU graduate.

Aviation safety investigators in the Bahamas are working to determine the cause of the crash.

WBRZ have reached out to LSU officials and who are working to confirm the deaths.