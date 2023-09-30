Three killed in three-vehicle crash along Hooper Road on Friday

BATON ROUGE - Three Baton Rouge residents were killed in a car crash along Hooper Road on Friday morning.

According to State Police, 76-year-old Johnny Duncan was driving on the wrong side of the road around 10 a.m. and hit 67-year-old Mary Fox head-on, pushing her car off the road and making it spin. While Fox's vehicle was turning, it was hit by another truck.

Troopers said 48-year-old Jennifer Pate was in Fox's passenger seat and there was another person sitting in the backseat.

Troopers said Duncan was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Fox and Pate were both wearing seatbelts, but died. The backseat passenger in Fox's vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck that ran into Fox while she was spinning was taken to a hospital for treatment as well.

Troopers collected toxicology samples from each driver.