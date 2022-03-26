65°
Latest Weather Blog
Three juveniles sent to hospital after fight at juvenile detention center Friday night
BATON ROUGE - Three juveniles were sent to the hospital after a fight broke out at the juvenile detention facility along Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday night.
According to the mayor's office, “property” was damaged during the brawl, but no officers were injured.
The mayor's office said the juveniles will be charged but did not expand on what charges they will be facing.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Touch-A-Truck fundraiser returns to Baton Rouge, sparks children's imaginations
-
3 juveniles sent to hospital after a fight at juvenile detention center...
-
EBR City-Parish begins work on Ward Creek
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
-
'Very active investigation': one month after double homicide near Mall of Louisiana,...
Sports Video
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....