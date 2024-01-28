Three juveniles arrested after police pursuit in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Three juveniles were arrested following a police chase on US 190 into Pointe Coupee Sunday morning.

According to officials, a theft took place at Krotz Springs in St. Landry Parish around 7:05 a.m., prompting their police department to inform the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office of a description of the suspects' vehicle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The three juveniles attempted to flee the vehicle on foot and were all apprehended without incident.