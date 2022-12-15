59°
Three helicopter passengers stranded on raft after crash into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coastline
TERREBONNE BAY - Three people were reportedly stranded on a life raft off the Louisiana coast after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the United States Coast Guard, the helicopter crashed about 30 miles off Terrebonne Bay, leaving three of its passengers adrift on a raft.
The Coast Guard said all passengers were accounted for, but could not report on their possible injuries. As of 10:25 a.m., recovery efforts were still in progress.
This is a developing story.
