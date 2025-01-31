Three former EBRSO corrections deputies indicted after allegedly battering, pepper spraying inmates

BATON ROUGE - Three former East Baton Rouge Parish corrections deputies were indicted Friday for malfeasance in office after allegedly battering and spraying pepper spray on handcuffed inmates.

Court records show Elijah Christopher, 25, Julius Conner Jr., 26, and Noah Jenkins, 23, were indicted for allegedly committing battery on three separate inmates while employed as corrections deputies with EBRSO.

Christopher was allegedly accompanied by Conner and Jenkins during one battery while he was allegedly alone in two others.

The arrest documents detail Christopher doing things such as spraying handcuffed inmates with office-issued pepper spray with Jenkins and Conner being involved, alongside Christopher hitting an inmate in the face and head as well as choking an inmate before dragging the inmate across the floor by the hair.

Christopher had worked with the Office of Corrections for approximately five years, Conner worked for there around nine months, and Jenkins worked there for approximately three-and-a-half years.