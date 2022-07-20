Three dogs missing; were inside truck when it was stolen

NEW ORLEANS - A couple is missing three of their dogs and their truck after someone stole their vehicle with their animals inside.

According to WWL, four dogs were in the truck when it was taken from the intersection of Chef Highway and Louisa Street.

One of the dogs was returned to the owners, who are from out of town, but three of them are still missing.

Anyone with information should call (504) 229-4229.