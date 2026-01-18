Three deaths confirmed in Denham Springs house fire on Wanda Street

DENHAM SPRINGS — Authorities are currently investigating a deadly house fire on Wanda Street in Denham Springs that left multiple people dead Saturday morning.

The sight of flames engulfed a home Saturday morning, and witnesses described the home burning to the ground with people inside.

"It's just not something you want to see on a Saturday morning," Kristen Saia said. "Once you see somebody for so many years, there's no connection, but you learn the habits that they have."

Saia grew up in Denham Springs and says the neighborhood is now just like her family.

Brock Ashford, another neighbor, says he woke up to the sound of sirens right outside his door.

"I walked outside, and I saw smoke and emergency vehicles," Ashford said.

Saia said that while she didn't know the family who lived inside well, she grew emotional watching it burn down.

"Once everybody starts showing up and you see it, you realize what's happening, and it's devastating because it's too late," Saia said.

Officials confirmed to WBRZ that there are "multiple fatalities" as a result of the fire. Emergency officials said three people died.

James Garrett, 96, his great-granddaughter, 22-year-old Kirsten Vidrine, and her best friend, 20-year-old Danielle Ricard, died in the blaze, The Advocate reported.

The family has created a GoFundMe to raise money for the three funerals.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is currently leading the investigation.