Three dead in Zachary murder-suicide

ZACHARY, La. - Multiple people were shot in what police believe is a murder-suicide involving what sources said are family members Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were killed.

The shooting occurred at a home on Martin Drive along the the Fennwood Hills Country Club around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police did not release the names of the people found dead at the home.

Police said they are looking into reports a family member may have died of a possible illness earlier in the week. The earlier death was not part of the murder-suicide investigation.

"I ask that you pray for the family, victims, police officers, the EMS workers, the fire department. It's tough right now," Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said.

Referencing the strain of everyone as stay at home orders have kept people inside amid ongoing fear of coronavirus spreading, he continued, "This has been going on for three weeks now; It's tough out there. But, I ask that you pray for their families."

The Zachary Police Chief discussed preliminary case information in an impromptu news conference around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. Watch the video embedded in the story below.

For help dealing with any mental health issues, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, call 1-800-273-8255.