Three Christmas babies delivered at Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE - Three babies were born during the Christmas holiday at Baton Rouge General.
Hospital staff said Jalen Miller was born at 11:05 p.m. on Christmas Eve to Rocquell Mamon and Jonathan Miller.
On Christmas Day, Carter Talbert was born at 11:44 a.m. to parents Dealia Jones and Jacoby Talbert. Two hours later, parents Ternisha Matthews and Deonta White welcomed a baby boy.
