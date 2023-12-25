Three Christmas babies delivered at Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE - Three babies were born during the Christmas holiday at Baton Rouge General.

Hospital staff said Jalen Miller was born at 11:05 p.m. on Christmas Eve to Rocquell Mamon and Jonathan Miller.

On Christmas Day, Carter Talbert was born at 11:44 a.m. to parents Dealia Jones and Jacoby Talbert. Two hours later, parents Ternisha Matthews and Deonta White welcomed a baby boy.