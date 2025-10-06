89°
Latest Weather Blog
Three arrested on armed robbery charges in Amelia
AMELIA - Three people were arrested for an Amelia armed robbery by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to an incident on Oct. 1 where a man claimed that he was robbed of his wallet after being threatened with a hammer and pepper-sprayed, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation led to the arrest of Jewel Ann Ross, 41, Lee Michael Boudreaux, 50, and Alexis Lacoste Gros, 29, on charges of armed robbery on Sunday.
Trending News
Boudreaux and Gros have a bail of $40,000, and Ross has a bail of $50,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
AG responds to Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus call for State Police investigation...
-
Several roads in Livingston Parish are flooded after Monday morning's storms
-
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies searching for escaped inmate in Erwinville
-
Teen taken to hospital after being struck by car along Gardere Lane
-
2une In Previews: BREC hosting Boo at the Zoo, car show over...