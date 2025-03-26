Three arrested in Baton Rouge drug bust; fentanyl, guns and money seized

BATON ROUGE — Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation alongside the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office that led authorities to arrest three individuals in possession of pills, money and a gun.

In early March, EBRSO's Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit began investigating Baton Rouge Polydrug distributors Jermaine Harris and Terrance Noel. Agents said the two suspects and a third individual were operating from a residence located at Victoria Drive.

Investigators said they conducted a traffic stop in front of the home and discovered fentanyl. Authorities then executed a search warrant and discovered multiple narcotics and firearms inside the residence.

Agents arrested 49-year-old Terrance Noel; 47-year-old Lakira Betts; and 44-year-old Jermaine Harris.

On March 20, Harris was indicted on federal charges stemming from a previous EBRSO drug investigation in 2022 that saw him in possession of about 2.19 pounds of fentanyl.

Noel later admitted in an interview he attempted to get rid of the drugs during the raid and drone footage shows him trying to flush more narcotics down the toilet. He also confessed that the gun and fentanyl in his room belonged to him.

Agents said they seized the following:

- 10.01 ounces of Fentanyl (2,830 lethal doses)

- 50 Buprenorphine and Naloxone Strips

- 12 Dosage Units of Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen

- 6 Dosage Units of Methylphenidate Hydrochloride

- (3) Digital Scales and 4 boxes of plastic bags (packaging)

- Mannitol (cutting agent)

- Blender with Residue

- Money Counter

- $3,467

- Firearms (1) CZ 75 SP-01 9mm Firearm