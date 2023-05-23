Latest Weather Blog
Three arrested after deputies find AK-47, handguns on campus during pre-K graduation
GARYVILLE - Three people, including a teenager on an ankle monitor, were arrested after they brought weapons to a pre-kindergarten graduation ceremony, according to sheriff's deputies.
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said the arrests were made Friday at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School. Deputies found the guns, which included an AK-47 and a modified, fully-automatic handgun, after getting a tip that there were armed individuals on campus.
Deputies found two of the suspects — Nick Malancon, 24, of Reserve and a 16-year-old boy from Reserve — in a car outside the school and placed the campus on lockdown. The two ran away when they were approached by sheriff's deputies but were captured soon afterward.
Investigators found the AK-47 in plain view on the passenger floor board. They also found an illegally modified handgun which was apparently tossed under another car by the 16-year-old. Inside that second car, deputies also spotted another handgun on the floor board. The owner of that car, Jaquanna Monique Cage, 25, of LaPlace, was also arrested.
After reviewing surveillance video, deputies determined that all three suspects were together on campus during the graduation.
All three were booked for carrying a gun in a firearm-free zone. The department noted that the minor was wearing an ankle monitor and under house arrest in for drug and weapons charges in St. Charles Parish.
