80°
Latest Weather Blog
Three adults displaced after fire on Grand Lakes Avenue started by lightning strike
BATON ROUGE - Three people were displaced after a house fire off Highland Road Wednesday afternoon.
The fire happened on Grand Lakes Road off Highland. There was heavy smoke coming from the back of the home, St. George officials said, and crews were able to get the fire under control within 40 minutes.
Investigators found the fire was started by a lightning strike.
Trending News
No one was injured, but three adults were displaced.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Elmer Chocolate partners with Florida company, promises more jobs and same sweet...
-
2 Your Town: Zachary officials take pride in economic growth, influx of...
-
Towne Center at Cedar Lodge bought by New York-based company for $81...
-
Man arrested by Tangipahoa deputies, accused of chasing woman, her child in...
-
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will be laying off employees...