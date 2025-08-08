80°
Three adults displaced after fire on Grand Lakes Avenue started by lightning strike

1 week 13 hours 3 minutes ago Friday, August 01 2025 Aug 1, 2025 August 01, 2025 8:55 AM August 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Three people were displaced after a house fire off Highland Road Wednesday afternoon. 

The fire happened on Grand Lakes Road off Highland. There was heavy smoke coming from the back of the home, St. George officials said, and crews were able to get the fire under control within 40 minutes. 

Investigators found the fire was started by a lightning strike. 

No one was injured, but three adults were displaced. 

