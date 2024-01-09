Threat for severe weather over, chilly air moving in

Tonight & Tomorrow: As of 12:15am there were still showers and some thunderstorms around the area, but the severe threat has come to an end. Scattered to numerous showers will be possible throughout the night. Rain chances will slowly decrease as we get closer to daybreak. Tuesday will be chilly. Despite some returning sunshine, high temperatures will likely stay in the 50s. It will stay breezy with northwest winds of 10-20mph.

Up Next: Rain chances stay limited the next few days with highs either near or below normal. Lows will get rather cold on Wednesday morning with near freezing temperatures expected. Our next storm system arrives late in the week, and we have included a corresponding increase in storm chances by Friday. We'll have to watch that system closely also, as there are some signs a few of those storms could be strong, mainly Thursday night.

