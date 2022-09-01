Latest Weather Blog
Thousands without power in Central amid massive outage Thursday afternoon
CENTRAL - Over 3,000 households are without power after a transformer exploded and caused a massive outage in the Central area Thursday afternoon.
The Central Police Department said shortly after 4 p.m. a transformer blew up, causing power lines to catch fire on Hooper Road near Bridlewood Drive. Officials are asking the public to avoid this area while crews make repairs.
The outage ranges from Hooper Road at Blackwater Road to Greenwell Springs Road, as well as from Sullivan Road at Hooper Road to Lovett Road, according to the police department.
All traffic lights are without power in the area, and police are advising drivers to use affected intersections as four-way stops.
According to Entergy, over 3,000 households are without power as of 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
Officials have not commented on when damages will be repaired.
This is a developing story.
