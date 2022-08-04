Latest Weather Blog
Thousands of gallons of oil spills into Bayou Sorrel, Coast Guard monitoring cleanup
NEW ORLEANS - Approximately 4,000 gallons of crude oil entered the waters of Bayou Sorrel following a leak from the nearby WCC Oil and Gas facility.
According to a press release from the United States Coast Guard, the leak happened July 31 while WCC was piping into an oil containment system directly from its well heads.
WCC staff reportedly was able to secure the leak, and OMI Environmental Solutions was hired as cleanup.
“The Coast Guard is committed to overseeing a timely cleanup of oil to mitigate environmental impacts through its coordination with partner agencies and the continued assessment of shoreline and waterways,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michael Novak, Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge Commanding Officer.
There have been no reports of impact to wildlife at this time, and the cause of the leak is under investigation.
