Thousands lose power in Baton Rouge early Monday

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of Entergy customers lost power after a major outage Monday morning.

Entergy reported over 6,400 households were without electricity shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. Most of the affected customers were north of the Millerville Road exit along I-12.

The power company attributed the problem to an equipment failure at a substation in the area. Service has since been restored to the majority of homes affected.