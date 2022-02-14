64°
Latest Weather Blog
Thousands lose power in Baton Rouge early Monday
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of Entergy customers lost power after a major outage Monday morning.
Entergy reported over 6,400 households were without electricity shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. Most of the affected customers were north of the Millerville Road exit along I-12.
The power company attributed the problem to an equipment failure at a substation in the area. Service has since been restored to the majority of homes affected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting at hotel along Siegen Lane
-
Little known Black-owned town near Amite remembered
-
Win or Lose: Burrow fans are die-hard
-
Flower shops dealing with high demand and minor shortages ahead of Valentine's...
-
Baton Rouge Zoo notices attendance boost while facing upgrade delays