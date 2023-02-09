67°
Thousands impacted by power outages in Ascension Parish, Entergy says
PRAIRIEVILLE - Several thousand people are without electricity in Ascension Parish amid reports of wide-reaching outages in the area Thursday afternoon.
The problems started around noon and were largely reported in Prairieville. Entergy said more than 4,500 customers were without electricity.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the outages.
Initial estimates from Entergy suggested power would be restored by 1:30 p.m.
