Those not required to evacuate prepare to ride out Hurricane Laura at home

JENNINGS – Just east of Lake Charles, many have decided not to evacuate as Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday. That means there was a mad dash at local grocery stores.

“It’s been extremely crazy,” said Sue Dennis, who works at Lyons Market.

Grocery carts were continuously entering and exiting the store early Wednesday.

“I’m getting a few last things before the storm. I have six kids at home, and my fiance is offshore at work, so just trying to get everything before the storm,” Christina Thibodeaux .

Unlike in Lake Charles, a voluntary evacuation has been issued in Jennings, so many are deciding to stay.

“It's easier with the family. And my mother lives next door and she wasn't going to leave, so we decided to stay and watch her house and my house,” Marcus Fontenot said.

Many homeowners, including Fontenot, have boarded their windows up and tied down loose items outside. Even though people are prepared, there's still concern.

“I have a big old oak tree on top of my house, and I'm scared to death,” Dennis said. “I'm going to cry and I don't want to. But me and my grandson live there and I'm scared we might not have a home."

Hurricane Laura is heading just west of Jennings.

“It’s unbelievable. We’re not nearly as bad as the other people that are in the path. It’s scary,” Dennis said.

Until the storm arrives though, preparation is the main focus.