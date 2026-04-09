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At least one injured in wreck along Sorrento highway

3 hours 33 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 12:09 PM April 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO - At least one person was injured in a crash along La. Highway 22 near Interstate 10 in Sorrento. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the wreck happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

A photo shared by the sheriff's office shows one vehicle flipped on top of a truck. The victims suffered minor injuries. 

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APSO asked drivers to avoid the area. 

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