BRFD crews put out fire along Marcellious Lane; home ruled total loss

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a Marcellious Lane house fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire along Marcellious near South Boulevard around 7:22 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.

The sole occupant of the fire was already outside when crews arrived, a BRFD spokesperson said.

Within 25 minutes, the fire was under control, but the house was ruled a total loss.

The circumstances that led to the fire are still under investigation.