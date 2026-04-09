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BRFD crews put out fire along Marcellious Lane; home ruled total loss

4 hours 10 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 11:32 AM April 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a Marcellious Lane house fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire along Marcellious near South Boulevard around 7:22 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house. 

The sole occupant of the fire was already outside when crews arrived, a BRFD spokesperson said. 

Within 25 minutes, the fire was under control, but the house was ruled a total loss. 

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The circumstances that led to the fire are still under investigation. 

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