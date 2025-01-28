'This has to stop:' Family of Blackberry Street shooting victim wants gun violence to end

BATON ROUGE — Family members of a man who was shot to death over the weekend are adding their voices to an unending chorus of people in Baton Rouge begging for an end to gun violence in the city.

Relatives of Karvell St. Cyr said their family is taking this loss hard. The 22-year-old man was found dead on Blackberry Street around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

“My auntie is really just crying. That’s her baby boy and it hurt bad. Our emotions are all over the place. Y'all took that man's life and left his son fatherless with no father. Ain’t really get a chance to know his dad,” Karvell's cousin who wished to remain anonymous said.

She said it's hard to believe her cousin is gone and wishes she had the chance to save him. She said people need to find a way to resolve problems without guns.

“Mothers talk to y'all sons! Teach them - put the guns down. What happened to picking up your fists and fighting? We used to do that, get in that yard and get in that field. Y’all want to pick up guns and kill each other and then be hurt about it but ain't no coming back from it,” she said.

She said it's time for the community to come together and take a stance against gun violence.

“This is what they want to see. Black on black! Killing each other! Making parents hurt for nothing. People can’t even see their kids anymore man. This has to stop,” she said.

The family said they are trying to get through their grief, but they will not be at peace until the killer turns themselves in.