Third teenager arrested following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested another teenager who investigators believe was involved in the death of a 17-year-old last Saturday.

Micah Booker, 17, was shot and killed on Oct. 4. According to police records, Booker was seen on video with a group of four others during an armed robbery and was one of the suspected assailants at the time of his death.

Video surveillance showed one of the assailants robbing one of the victims at gunpoint while a group threw the second victim to the ground in an attempt to take his gun.

The video also showed the suspects leaving in a vehicle owned by Kaleb Raffety, 18. Investigation of Raffety led detectives to learn that Kobe Grandberry, 17, was one of the people with them that night.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15., police announced they arrested a 16-year-old juvenile as well.

Arrest documents said an interview with police revealed that Grandberry was there that night, but he told police that he was only involved in the robbery because he was afraid his friends would get shot while fighting for the victim's gun.

Grandberry can be seen on video pistol-whipping, firing a handgun, and trying to wrestle the gun away from the victim, according to police records.

The victim claimed that one of the assailants dropped their firearm while fighting him, and he picked it up and fired at the assailants in self-defense, causing them to run away.

Raffety, Grandberry, and the 16-year-old juvenile are facing charges of 1st degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.