Third suspect arrested in connection to East Polk Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a third suspect in the June shooting death of a Baton Rouge man.

Detectives say 24-year-old John Dunbar was arrested Wednesday evening. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, charged with second degree murder.

Donald Wayne Ely was killed on June 30 in the 600 block of East Polk Street. Two others, Willie Dunbar and Deldridge Wilson were arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting.