Thieves loaded U-Haul truck with $420 worth of Red Bull

Wednesday, May 18 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are looking for a pair of low-energy thieves who stole more than 140 cans of Red Bull from a gas station and then drove off in a moving truck.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared surveillance images from the April 4 heist, which showed two men walking into the LA Express on Lobdell Highway. 

The sheriff's office said the two grabbed a total of six cases of the energy drink, valued at about $70 a piece. After they walked out the store with the drinks, they were seen on surveillance cameras loading the cases into a U-Haul truck and taking off toward I-10.

Anyone with information on thieves or their whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at (225)382-5200.

