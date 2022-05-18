92°
Thieves loaded U-Haul truck with $420 worth of Red Bull
PORT ALLEN - Deputies are looking for a pair of low-energy thieves who stole more than 140 cans of Red Bull from a gas station and then drove off in a moving truck.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared surveillance images from the April 4 heist, which showed two men walking into the LA Express on Lobdell Highway.
The sheriff's office said the two grabbed a total of six cases of the energy drink, valued at about $70 a piece. After they walked out the store with the drinks, they were seen on surveillance cameras loading the cases into a U-Haul truck and taking off toward I-10.
Anyone with information on thieves or their whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at (225)382-5200.
