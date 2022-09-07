80°
Latest Weather Blog
The Starlink satellites spotted over Baton Rouge
If you look closely, you may be able to see a faint line of what appears to be meteors in the sky. This is actually the Starlink satellites that were launched by SpaceX. You can track them here.
Marty Blair caught this video around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Another view of the Starlink satellites over Watson around 5:40 this morning.
Photo Cred: Dana Simoneaux pic.twitter.com/OcgtpV4gvw— Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) September 7, 2022
Trending News
Be sure to send your weather pictures and videos to weather@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police arrest suspect who allegedly assaulted girls waiting for school bus two...
-
Suspended LSU fraternity ignoring ban, secures off-campus manor despite threats from university
-
Thieves stooping to new low; a fridge feeding the hungry is missing
-
DCFS blames staffing shortage on recent missteps; offers few solutions to committee
-
IRS sends CATS half a million dollar seizure notice, some board members...
Sports Video
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1