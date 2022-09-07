80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Starlink satellites spotted over Baton Rouge

2 hours 52 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, September 07 2022 Sep 7, 2022 September 07, 2022 6:40 AM September 07, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

If you look closely, you may be able to see a faint line of what appears to be meteors in the sky. This is actually the Starlink satellites that were launched by SpaceX. You can track them here.

Marty Blair caught this video around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.



Be sure to send your weather pictures and videos to weather@wbrz.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days