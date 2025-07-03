'The sky is our canvas:' Meet the pyrotechnicians, artists behind Fireworks on the Mississippi

BATON ROUGE – Get ready for a dazzling display over the Mississippi River this Fourth of July as WBRZ presents the annual Fireworks on the Mississippi on Friday.

Behind Louisiana's largest fireworks show is Brandon Spear, a second-generation pyrotechnician whose life has been intertwined with the art of lighting up the night.

"My dad started the business 40 years ago," Spear says, reflecting on the decades of expertise in his family's craft.

For Spear, fireworks aren't just a job: they're a lifelong passion, ignited when he was just six years old.

"I grew up in the fireworks business, so fireworks are in my blood. It’s always been something that I’ve been doing my whole life," he said.



Spear added that it’s his display of profound passion.

"We are artists, and the sky is our canvas, and we paint the picture that way," Spear said.

While the show lasts mere minutes, its creation is a year-long endeavor.

"People think, ‘Oh, it’s just fireworks,’ but we spend most of the year designing the show and about three-and-a-half to four days setting it up," Spear said.

This year, over 3,000 fireworks will launch into the sky, all orchestrated from a single remote control.

From the careful packing of explosives to the precise loading onto the barge, Spear emphasized the immense patience required. Preparing a show for thousands to see isn't easy, but Spear and his team embrace the challenge.

"We try to do something special, change the show. You know, make it special for the Manship family and WBRZ," Spear said.

Don't miss Fireworks on the Mississippi starting promptly at 9 p.m. on WBRZ.