The show will go on for comedian Desi Banks, but not Friday night; what led to postponement?

BATON ROUGE — Comedian Desi Banks' show at the Baton Rouge River Center Theater on Friday has been postponed. Initially, the River Center and the comedian's team gave conflicting reports as to why the show was called off, but eventually they agreed that a scheduled conflict led to the problem.

According to the Raising Cane's River Center, Banks' show will be held at a later date.

"Tickets for the postponed date may be redeemed for the new date once announced, or refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience," the River Center said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Initially, Banks' personal assistant gave different reasons for why the show wouldn't be held. He told WBRZ he was “informed ... that they canceled the show for BR for safety reasons.”

“We were told that there were other concerts as well that were being canceled, so we didn’t want to chance it,” Banks’ team said.

The River Center said that it was not sure why Banks’ team told WBRZ there were security concerns.

“Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton will still be taking place in our Arena this evening, and I am unaware of any security concerns,” said Alysia Guin, the River Center’s Director of Marketing and Partnerships.

Banks, an actor, stand-up comic and podcaster with millions of social media followers, was originally scheduled to appear on 2une In to promote the Baton Rouge stop of his “Elevation Tour.”