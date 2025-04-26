The Saints make a splash in the 2025 NFL Draft on WBRZ

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The New Orleans Saints are trying to get back in contention after a losing season in 2024, and it all starts with the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Saints finished dead last in the NFL South with a 5-12 record last season after firing Dennis Allen as head coach.

Entering the first draft round on Thursday night, the Saints hold nine total picks, including the 9th overall pick. In head coach Kellen Moore's first season at the helm, the team is facing uncertainties and questions about the program, including a reported shoulder injury for quarterback Derek Carr.

All three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft will air on WBRZ, with the first round beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Saints 2025 draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 9: Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Round 2, Pick 8 (40th): Louisville QB Tyler Shough

Round 3, Pick 7 (71): Texas DT Vernon Broughton

Round 3, Pick 29 (93) - from Washington: Virginia S Jonas Sanker

Round 4, Pick 10 (112): Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman

Round 4, Pick 29 (131) - from Washington: Louisville CB Quincy Riley

Round 6, Pick 8 (184) - re-acquired through Washington:

Round 7, Pick 32 (248) - from Philadelphia through Washington:

Round 7, Pick 38 (254) - Compensatory: