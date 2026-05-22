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The Pledge of Allegiance: St. John Catholic School

1 decade 1 week 1 day ago Friday, May 13 2016 May 13, 2016 May 13, 2016 9:08 AM May 13, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd grade at St. John Catholic School.

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