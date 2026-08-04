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The Pledge of Allegiance: St. George Catholic School

1 decade 11 months 2 days ago Tuesday, September 01 2015 Sep 1, 2015 September 01, 2015 12:18 PM September 01, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 5th graders in Mrs. Robert's class at St. George Catholic School.

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