74°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Port Allen Elementary
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st graders in Ms. Aguillard's class at Port Allen Elementary.
Trending News
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parade for American Idol star John Foster
-
State Senate considers bill to give domestic violence victims who act in...
-
City-parish, Waste Management plant trees at North Landfill Facility in sustainability initiative
-
Second Plaquemine ferry returns from service in Cameron Parish
-
Dumpster with aerosol cans, propane bottles explodes during fire in Pierre Part