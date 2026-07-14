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The Pledge of Allegiance: Christian Life Academy
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 4th graders in Mrs. Landry's class at Christian Life Academy.
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Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.
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