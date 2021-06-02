The National Anthem is a signature away from being required by law at some sports venues

The national anthem has long been a traditional way to kick off sporting events.

However, a republican lawmaker aims to make playing or singing the Star Spangled Banner a law.

"The national anthem is not only a patriotic gesture to unite our country, but it's remembering all those folks that have fought to help make this such a great country," said Senator Sharon Hewitt.

Hewitt proposed the bill.

It would make playing or singing the national anthem mandatory in any venue funded using public tax dollars.

That ranges anywhere from professional venues to youth sports.

"This gives us an opportunity to teach our children to respect and honor our veterans, to know the words to the national anthem, and it allows communities to be very creative in terms of how they might choose to play or sing the national anthem," said Hewitt.

Though the bill would make the national anthem a requirement, Hewitt says there are no penalties for organizations who choose to skip it.

"We don't have the national anthem police going around the state trying to enforce this, but we do believe those managing organizations will establish a set of rules for those folks that are using their venues to do it," she said.

In recent years, the national anthem has been at the center of controversy.

Many athletes chose to kneel during the song in order to protest racial injustice.

Some expressed mixed feelings about the bill.