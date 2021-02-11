The Mandalorian actress, Gina Carano, fired by Lucas Films

An actress often featured on the popular Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, is no longer employed by Lucas Films.

According to Deadline, Gina Carano’s controversial social media posts led to her termination. On Wednesday (Feb. 10), Lucasfilm released a statement regarding the matter, saying, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano played bounty hunter Cara Dune on the first two seasons of Lucasfilm and Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and it seemed her character would reappear frequently.

If that's the case, the character will no longer be portrayed by Carano.

The actress sparked controversy after sharing a TikTok post comparing the current divided political climate in the U.S. to Nazi Germany.

Another photo on Carano’s Instagram story featured a person with several masks covering their face and head with the caption: “Meanwhile in California.”

Both posts were scrubbed from the actress’ Instagram account, but followers had already reposted it. Other posts, including a quote saying “Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is f***** wild,” and one saying “Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself,” remained.

This wasn't Carano's first brush with controversy, she was also widely criticized for making comments about mask-wearing, voter fraud, and for mocking the use of preferred pronouns on social media.

Carano did attempt to explain the latter incident, which had marked her as transphobic. She explained that fellow Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal “helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”

Carano rose to fame as an MMA fighter competing in Strikeforce and EliteXC and retired from MMA competition and segued to acting, one of her early launches being the 2011 Steven Soderbergh movie Haywire. After this, she starred in Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool.