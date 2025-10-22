The Louvre reopens 3 days after one of the biggest museum heists of the century

PARIS (AP) — The Louvre reopened on Wednesday to long lines beneath its landmark Paris glass pyramid, just three days after one of the highest-profile museum thefts of the century stunned the world for its audacity and scale.

The thieves slipped in and out of the world’s most visited museum — making off with eight pieces from France’s Crown Jewels — a cultural wound that some officials compared to the burning of Notre-Dame cathedral in 2019.

The Sunday raid — steps from the Mona Lisa and valued at over $100 million — has put embattled President Emmanuel Macron and Louvre chief Laurence des Cars under fresh scrutiny. It comes just months after a staff strike warned of chronic understaffing and under-resourced protections, with too few eyes on too many rooms, raising pointed questions about security failures.

Crowds bunched at the barriers as they were being removed Wednesday, a coda to frantic forensic work and staff briefings that had taken place. Inside, the scene of the crime — the Apollo Gallery housing the Crown Diamonds — stayed sealed, a folding screen obscuring the doorway at the gallery’s rotunda entrance.

Disbelief among Paris museum visitors

Three days on, the stolen jewels remain missing and the thieves are still at large.

“For a place like the Louvre, it’s unfathomable,” said Amanda Lee, 36, an art teacher from Chicago. “I heard it took under four minutes — how is that possible here, with no police in sight?”

Others at the museum appeared unfazed on Wednesday.

“We told the kids it’s a history lesson — the Apollo Room is shut, but we saw all the masterpieces,” said Claire Martin, 41, a French lawyer from Versailles who was visiting with her two children on half-term break.

“We came for the art," she said. "The police can deal with the thieves.”

France acknowledges failings

Authorities say the thieves spent less than four minutes inside the Louvre on Sunday morning: a freight lift was wheeled to the Seine-facing façade, a window was forced open and two vitrines were smashed.

Then came the getaway on motorbikes through central Paris. Alarms had gone off drawing agents to the gallery and forcing the intruders to bolt.

“We have failed,” Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said, noting that the ability to plant a freight lift undetected on a public way projects “a very negative image of France.”

As it reopened, the Louvre declined questions from The Associated Press to detail any reinforced protocols. It said no uniformed police were posted in the corridors. With school holidays swelling demand, the day was fully booked and access limited in places.

“I didn’t notice extra security — guards as always, and no police inside. It felt like a normal day,” said Tomás Álvarez, 29, a software engineer from Madrid.

Wednesday’s opening followed a routine closure on Tuesday, a day when the museum is normally shut.

The loot

The thieves made away with a total of eight objects, including a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a set linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense.

They also made off with an emerald necklace and earrings tied to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte’s second wife, as well as reliquary brooch. Empress Eugénie’s diamond diadem and her large corsage-bow brooch — an imperial ensemble of rare craftsmanship — were also part of the loot.

One piece — the emerald-set imperial crown of Empress Eugénie, with more than 1,300 diamonds — was later found outside the museum, damaged but recoverable.

Fears the jewels will be destroyed

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau valued the haul at about €88 million ($102 million), a “spectacular” figure that still fails to capture the works’ historical weight. She warned the thieves would be unlikely to realize anything close to that sum if they pry out stones or melt the metals — a fate curators fear would pulverize centuries of meaning into anonymous gems for the black market. The jewels remain missing; no arrests have been announced.

Beccuau said expert analyses are underway; four people have been identified as present at the scene, and roughly 100 investigators are mapping the crew and any accomplices.

The heist has sharpened scrutiny of the museum’s security and brought its president-director, Laurence des Cars, before the Senate’s culture committee on Wednesday — though top officials have refused to remove her.

Questions about Louvre’s security overhaul

All this comes after President Emmanuel Macron’s government announced new measures in January for the Louvre — complete with a new command post and expanded camera grid that the culture ministry says is being rolled out.

It also raises hard questions, including whether Sunday’s breach is tied to staffing levels, and how uniformly the upgrades in the overhaul are being applied.

“It’s a scandal of planning, not just one night,” said Luca Romano, 52, a civil engineer from Milan visiting Paris with his wife. “If you can plant a freight lift at a palace and no one stops you, that’s a system failure.”

Protection for headline works is airtight — the Mona Lisa is behind bulletproof glass in a climate-controlled case — yet the break-in exposed seams elsewhere in a 33,000-object labyrinth. For many French, the contrast is a public embarrassment at the landmark.

There is another raw nerve: the issue of swelling crowds and overstretched staff.

A June staff walkout over overcrowding and chronic understaffing delayed opening. Unions argue that mass tourism leaves too few eyes on too many rooms and creates pressure points where construction zones, freight access and visitor flows intersect.

On Wednesday, the Louvre’s other star attractions — from the Venus de Milo to the Winged Victory of Samothrace — were open again. But the cordoned-off vitrines in the Apollo Room, guarded and empty, told a different story: one of a breach measured not just in minutes and euros, but in the fragility of a nation’s patrimony.